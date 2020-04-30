Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:43 PM

SMC installs 2 decontamination tunnels at secretariat

Sanitization drive completed in Govt residential colonies: Commissioner
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:43 PM
Pic: J&K Information Department

Srinagar Municipality Corporation (SMC) on Thursday carried a sanitation drive at civil secretariat here.

The SMC workers also sanitized the secretariat premises with chemical mixture to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.

Trending News

NIA arrests Shopian man

Increase COVID19 testing in J&K: Mir

Masoodi seeks end to power outage in south Kashmir

Grant interest exemption to customers: Wani to J&K Bank

According to Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali the Corporation has also installed two decontamination tunnels at the entry point of secretariat to ensure visiting persons get sanitized instantly while entering or leaving the secretariat premises.

Furthermore, in compliance with an order by General Administration Department (GAD) and the directions by divisional commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole, the SMC also sanitized the government residential colonies.

The Commissioner said a team of workers of the SMC equipped with protective gears and specialized machines completed the sanitation works at government residential colonies.

Latest News

Sarbat Da Bhall donates PPE kits, masks

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Arrange transport for evacuating stranded J&K residents: Soz

Grant interest exemption to customers: Wani to J&K Bank

DGP sanctions Rs 1.58 cr retirement gift for 210 police personnel

He said the sanitization chemical mixture was also sprayed in these colonies with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.

Earlier, the SMC organized a training session for employees of estates department working in the civil secretariat.

The training was organized in the wake of partial functioning of the secretariat to combat and prevent spread of COVID19 in the secretariat.

Apart from giving awareness to the employees about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the SMC team also conducted complete sanitation drive and disinfectant spray drive in and around the secretariat premises. On the occasion, health officer, SMC, training officer health services Kashmir and other officers were present.

Related News