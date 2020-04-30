SMC installs 2 decontamination tunnels at secretariat

Srinagar Municipality Corporation (SMC) on Thursday carried a sanitation drive at civil secretariat here.

The SMC workers also sanitized the secretariat premises with chemical mixture to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.

According to Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali the Corporation has also installed two decontamination tunnels at the entry point of secretariat to ensure visiting persons get sanitized instantly while entering or leaving the secretariat premises.

Furthermore, in compliance with an order by General Administration Department (GAD) and the directions by divisional commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole, the SMC also sanitized the government residential colonies.

The Commissioner said a team of workers of the SMC equipped with protective gears and specialized machines completed the sanitation works at government residential colonies.

He said the sanitization chemical mixture was also sprayed in these colonies with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.

Earlier, the SMC organized a training session for employees of estates department working in the civil secretariat.

The training was organized in the wake of partial functioning of the secretariat to combat and prevent spread of COVID19 in the secretariat.

Apart from giving awareness to the employees about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the SMC team also conducted complete sanitation drive and disinfectant spray drive in and around the secretariat premises. On the occasion, health officer, SMC, training officer health services Kashmir and other officers were present.