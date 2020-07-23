Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 11:55 PM

SMC intensifies desilting of drains across city

Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has intensified the desilting of drains in various parts of the city.

In a statement, the Corporation Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said the drive has been intensified in several areas like Jawahar Nagar, Maisuma, Lal Chowk, Margarmal Bagh, Karan Nagar, Kani Kadal, Batmaloo and Zainakadal, in compliance to the directions passed by Chief Secretary.

“The required cleaning/desilting of all the drains will take place gradually in a phased manner in all areas and the officials of Sanitation and Drainage division shall regularly monitor and inspect the desilting process,” he said.

The statement said the Chief Secretary has also directed the SMC officials to visit and inspect all the dewatering stations to check their functionality so that in case of any crisis these dewatering stations including dewatering pumps work smoothly to meet out any eventuality.

The Commissioner said a drill was conducted in May this year which was inspected by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

