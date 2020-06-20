SMC intensifies fumigation across city markets

In a bid to contain spread of coronavirus, following reopening of the markets, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Saturday intensified the fumigation process across the city.

Using high-pressure spraying machines, the SMC teams carried sterilization of various restaurants, cafes and other business units in Srinagar.

“Today, the SMC conducted an extensive fumigation drive in different restaurants and other business units in an effort to disinfect the markets,” said SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali.

He said dozens of restaurants in the heart of city besides those located in Sonwar, Boulevard, and other areas were fumigated with disinfectants and other cleansing agents.

He said the drive would continue till COVID19 threat prevails in Srinagar. The district administration has eased lockdown norms under which restaurants are allowed to remain open six days a week.

An official said separate SMC teams equipped with modern technology also sprayed special chemical water on roads, markets and buildings for disinfection of these structures.

Fumigation was carried out at several markets including Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, MA Road, Karan Nagar and Batamaloo. The sanitation teams also removed the dust from roads, markets and lanes.

Meanwhile, the SMC commissioner has directed officials to expedite constructional works on landfill site Achan.

The Corporation’s media incharge Masrat Yusuf said during a meeting today the SMC Commissioner passed on several directions with regard to various measures to be taken up at the landfill site.

“The Commissioner stressed to expedite works for construction of fourth landfill cell for garbage disposal which had been halted due to the corona pandemic. He also directed to go for bioremediation and bio-mining of existing landfill cell along with the proper soil cover for which tenders have already been floated,” she said.

The Commissioner has further directed officials to provide requirement data to Informatics Officer for exploring digital solution for upgradation of Weigh Bridge and CCTV at land fill site.

He has also directed for speeding up with tendering process for construction of sheds required for installation of organic waste converters.

“Directions were also passed on to immediately deploy the newly procured state-of-art Spray pumps (anti odour smog guns) for odour control to the greater extent at landfill site,” she said.