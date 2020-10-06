SMC introduces small sucker machines

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s septic tank clearance service shall now be available to houses located in narrow lanes also. It has become possible by its small sucker machines.

“These machines introduced on public demand are efficient and capable to clear septic tanks quickly,” said an official.

Being congested, a large number of municipal areas in Srinagar do have narrower lanes. “It is good initiative by the SMC,” said Muhammad Hanief of Rajbagh.

Earlier, the SMC large vehicles used for this purpose were unable to reach a large number of localities.

SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said: “With the deployment of these compact vehicles the services can be rendered easily and quickly.”

“People can book for service on 9906593294, 9596450809, and 7006780481. Applicants can make payment at home on delivery of service,” said SMC media incharge Masrat Yusuf.