Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 2:00 AM

SMC introduces small sucker machines

Now, houses in narrow lanes also can avail septic clearance service
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 2:00 AM

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s septic tank clearance service shall now be available to houses located in narrow lanes also. It has become possible by its small sucker machines.

“These machines introduced on public demand are efficient and capable to clear septic tanks quickly,” said an official.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Being congested, a large number of municipal areas in Srinagar do have narrower lanes.  “It is good initiative by the SMC,” said Muhammad Hanief of Rajbagh.

Earlier, the SMC large vehicles used for this purpose were unable to reach a large number of localities.

SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said: “With the deployment of these compact vehicles the services can be rendered easily and quickly.”

Latest News

JK govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor Sinha

Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

“People can book for service on 9906593294, 9596450809, and 7006780481. Applicants can make payment at home on delivery of service,” said SMC media incharge Masrat Yusuf.

Related News