Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 10:39 PM

SMC launches 'clean-up' drive in Rawalpora

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 10:39 PM

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazanfar Ali on Tuesday ordered “clean-up” drive in Rawalpora here for removing heaps of cow dung from roads and adjoining places.

A statement said acting on the reports that heaps of cow dung was lying of roads from bypass up to Rawalpora bridge, the Commissioner ordered the drive.

Trending News

2014 elections: High Court dismisses pleas against NC's Sagar, Cong's Karbalai

5 injured in Sopore road accident

Div Com reviews COVID19 measures in Kupwara

Representational Pic

COVID19: 242 teams to conduct health audit in Ganderbal

The Corporation sought support from Station Hosue Officer Rangreth to ensure the drive goes on smoothly. The people complained that the heaps of the cow dung were source of the infection in the areas and demanded sanitization of the locality.

Related News