SMC launches 'clean-up' drive in Rawalpora

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazanfar Ali on Tuesday ordered “clean-up” drive in Rawalpora here for removing heaps of cow dung from roads and adjoining places.

A statement said acting on the reports that heaps of cow dung was lying of roads from bypass up to Rawalpora bridge, the Commissioner ordered the drive.

The Corporation sought support from Station Hosue Officer Rangreth to ensure the drive goes on smoothly. The people complained that the heaps of the cow dung were source of the infection in the areas and demanded sanitization of the locality.