SMC launches sanitation drive

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday launched two-day sanitation drive in the summer capital Srinagar, ahead of Eid festivity.

The drive took off from SK Park in presence of Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali. All the ward officers monitored the sanitation drives in their respective ward of the city including Batamaloo, Khanyar, Sonwar, Lal Chowk, Hazratbal , Eidgah and Soura.

During the two days drive, the city will be extensively cleaned up and sanitation will be conducted in all the unattended and bad spots, said a statement.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to launch continuous upgraded sanitation at various shrines, masjids including Peer Dastagear sahib, Jamia Masjid, Shaahi Hamdaan sahib, Naqshband sahib, Hazratbal and others ahead of Eid ul Azha.

He stressed that all the machinery including hopper vehicles, sweeping machines shall be pressed into service to clean up various areas especially lanes, by-lanes, main roads, religious places, thoroughly with lime powder, fumigation and other disinfectants.

The Commissioner said street lights shall be fully functional with the installation of more street lights where ever importantly required so that people do not face any inconvenience and in case of defunct streetlights, the electric wing has been directed to repair the same.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Joint Commissioner administration, Syed Abul Qasim; Secretary SMC, Sofi Akbar; Chief Sanitation Officer Mudasir Banday and others.