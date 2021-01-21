Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 1:09 AM

SMC Mayor calls on Lt Governor

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 1:09 AM

Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Mattu, during his meeting with the Lt Governor, briefed the latter about various ongoing initiatives being launched by SMC.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

He also apprised the Lt Governor about issues pertaining to augmentation of manpower and mechanical infrastructure of SMC, strengthening and upgradation of transport fleet, besides security and safe accommodation for Municipal Corporators and their other welfare issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the Mayor, assured that all the genuine issues projected by him would be taken up for consideration.

In order to provide the people with better public services, the Lt Governor asked the Mayor to take all requisite measures for making constant improvement in the functioning of the Corporation. He also laid special emphasis on ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.

Latest News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Painting dreams in calligraphy

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

NC is people's choice for J&K: Devender Rana

The Lt Governor observed that the government is committed towards the welfare of the public representatives, besides empowering the grass root institutions of democratic setup in J&K.

Related News