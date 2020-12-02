SMC orders sealing of 4 structures

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, Wednesday ordered sealing of four under construction structures here.

The development came after SMC Commissioner made surprise visits to various areas in Srinagar.

During his visit, the Commissioner found some structures being constructed in deviation of the building permission.

An official privy to the development said that the Commissioner also ordered action against “erring officials” who have failed to monitor the constructions and report deviation to higher ups.

“During his surprise visit, the Commissioner found violations and deviations of building permissions granted at Budshah Nagar, HMT, Bemina and Hyderpora. All these structures were ordered to be sealed,” said an official.

The Commissioner also found an unauthorized structure coming up near District Court Complex Srinagar and ordered its demolition.

“The commissioner expressed displeasure over dereliction of duty by field staff for not taking action under law against violators. He ordered demolition of the structure and asked the field staff to explain how they failed to take cognizance of unauthorized under construction structure,” said an official.

Confirming the developments, SMC commissioner said that these surprise visits would continue.

“We have done all paper work for sealing and demolition of these structures. The action on ground will follow on Thursday,” he said.

He added that process to grant building construction permissions have been expedited and people are encouraged to apply for permissions.

“We are not going to allow any kind of unauthorized or illegal constructions in Srinagar,” he said.