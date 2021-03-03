SMC organises SWACHTA SAMMELAN

Srinagar Municipal Corporation today organized SWACHTA SAMMELAN, an initiative under ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2021 in collaboration with IEC partners here.

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu who was the chief guest on the occasion while speaking about importance of cleanliness at grass root level said that students especially children play a key role to impart education about significance of cleanliness in our every day life and in disseminating sense of discipline to bring about behavioural change among the masses.

He said it is imperative to inculcate sense of proprietorship and belongingness of the city to ones ownself similar to his or her own home to make it one of the finest cities in cleanliness and sanitation.

Congratulating IEC partners for their appreciable performance, Mattu said that it is quiet heartening to see that SMC this year has ranked at 36th position in cleanliness from 357 position in Swachh Survekshan.

“There is a need to organize various more activities like awareness on waste segregation, sanitation drives in schools, colleges, Nukad Naataks, Walkathons, Plogging etc at a broader spectrum with innovative ,effective and result oriented activities so that people are motivated for adoption of cleanliness , waste segregation at house hold levels further,” said Mayor.

He further reiterated that as a Mayor and the citizen of this city it is my dream to make Srinagar city one of the cleanest cities and to achieve this dream he said that it is not possible without having the community participation and cooperation from the citizens in the society.

Mattu said that IEC partners should work in close coordination with People of Srinagar and SMC administration involving students as brand ambassadors to make Srinagar city one of the top cities in cleanliness.

Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan who was the guest of honor on the occasion interacted with the students and appreciated their participation in the event.

Interacting with the students Commissioner SMC requested them to come forward and help in preserving environment by following best practices on Solid Waste Management like Segregating waste at source and keep away from littering.