SMC removes unauthorized advertising hoardings

Srinagar Municipal Corporation today removed illegal advertising hoardings, boards and plastic banners in various areas of the summer capital.

“Hundreds of unauthorized hoardings were brought down and confiscated by SMC Revenue and Anti-Encroachment Field Teams,” SMC said in a statement.

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu while appreciating the move said the crackdown on illegal and unauthorized advertising hoardings, boards and plastic banners shall continue in Srinagar.

“All habitual violators will be prosecuted and fined as per relevant laws for unauthorized advertising hoardings. The city is to be cleared of all visual clutter and pollution,” said Mattu.