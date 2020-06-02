SMC resumes work on development projects

Amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has resumed work on several development projects, including construction and repairing of surface drains.

Since March, when authorities announced the lockdown, all construction work was halted in the summer capital, along with other parts of J&K.

“The construction work has been resumed at Shalteng drainage project. Similarly, the construction of surface drain opposite Sangarmal was also taken up few days ago,” said SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali.

He said set protocol was being followed during the execution of these projects. “We have resumed works on some public projects while following social distancing at work place and construction sites. It will help in engaging contractors, labourers in economic activity. It will also help in finishing the construction work before the onset of winter,” he said.

The SMC Commissioner said they have fixed the target to finish works on small projects immediately. “In these difficult times, we decided to take up the developmental works in the larger interest of people,” he said.

The SMC has also decided to repair drains, lanes and by-lanes, footpaths and street lights in the city, said an official.

“We have started the work on projects of public importance. We want them to be completed soon. If these works will not be done now, then people may face issues during winter,” the official said.

He said these works were helpful to get several people engaged in economic activities and earn some livelihood.

Last week the district administration here announced lifting of partial restriction and allowing resumption of certain economic activities under set protocol.

As per the announcement, e-Commerce and courier services ware allowed to operate in the district besides allowing ITES companies to operate with 33 percent staff.

Further, handloom, handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture and allied farm activities have been allowed in Srinagar. at least 30 percent essential grocery stores, vegetable, fruit shops were also permitted to operate but not in red zones.