SMC reviews GIS updation

A meeting regarding updation of Geographic Information System under the Chairmanship of Commissioner SMC Mr Gazanfar Ali was held today.

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said the meeting aimed at discussing updation of GIS platform/ Development of Web Based GIS portal for service delivery system at single platform by installation of unique number plates of houses, major roads, lanes and by lanes, colonies Map hoardings depicting House numbers, Lanes and Bylane numbers within SMC limits…

The statement said this will be the unique House Numbering System adopted by Srinagar throughout the country for service delivery mechanism

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner( Adm), FA/ Chief Accounts Officer SMC, S.E Drainage Circle SMC, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Joint Commissioner Planning, Executive Engineer Mech, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Solid Waste Management Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer ,GIS expert and others..

The GIS expert Mir Altaf Nabi informed the Commissioner that the existing GIS available with the Corporation that was developed in 2008 needs to be upgraded.