SMC reviews sterilisation of stray dogs

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Athar Amir Khan today chaired a meeting on issues related to stray animals and veterinary services.

Apart from officials and Public Health and Veterinary Specialist of SMC, Professor M Saleem Khan Head of Department of Community Medicine Government Medical College Srinagar , Professor H.U. Malik HOD Clinical Veterinary Medicine SKAUST participated in the meeting.

Discussion was held on issues relating to stray animals especially stray dogs in the city.

Besides this Best practices of different Municipal Bodies in India and abroad were discussed for control and management of stray animals.

The existing mechanism and frame work including sterilisation and vaccination capacity was reviewed .

Experts gave their suggestions on comprehensive management of stray dogs including expansion of sterilisation capacity , management of poultry waste and meat industry and Restaurants, vaccinations etc. Action plan aimed at flattening the population growth of stray animals was also discussed at length in the meeting.