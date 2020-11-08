SMC seals 4 structures at Karan Nagar

Srinagar Municipal Corporation sealed four illegal structures at Karan Nagar.

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said the structures had been sealed at Shutrashahi area of Karan Nagar.

“The sealing took place after receiving several complaints from the residents of the said area. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali passed on directions to the Enforcement wing for prompt action after conducting spot visit.

The said structures were sealed in presence of concerned Enforcement Officer, ward officer and other concerned officials.

“All those structure coming up illegally or the structures deviating from the sanctioned building plans will face similar action,” the statement said.