SMC sits on stray dog menace

Failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take measures for controlling the fast growing population of stray dogs is taking a heavy toll on people of the summer capital.

People from several areas said distress calls received by SMC authorities are responded on ground.

The stray dogs have bitten many persons in city areas in last few days. “It is ironical that SMC has failed to check population of stray dogs.

This poses risk to pedestrians especially children,” said Abdul Hameed, a resident of Nowpora.

The stray dog menace is more prevalent in city centre areas including Lal Chowk, Khayam, Khanyar, Munwarabad and Dalgate

Residents of several localities said they made distress calls to SMC, asking them to catch stray dogs. But most of the times there is lukewarm response.

The Municipal Act provides for capturing of dogs based on public complaints. It has to set up a dog control cell to receive complaints about dog nuisance, dog bites and act.

The Act provides that complaints about dog nuisance or dog bites cases should be attended on priority basis.

“The SMC is bound under law to catch furious or rabid dogs on the receipt of public complaint or on its own and to take them to the pound where it would be isolated in an isolation ward,” said an official while referring to Municipal Act.

Due to failure of civic body to implement its own Act, the dog menace in Srinagar city is on rise.

In 2011, a boy named Omar drowned in Jhelum when a group of dogs chased him near Zaina Kadal here. According to officials, nearly half of the cases of dog bites happen to be the Class III bites—where the victim has one or further bites, scratches, licks on broken skin, or extra contact that breaks the skin.

The erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on 25 September, 2013 had taken strong note of killing of an infant by stray dogs at Habak terming it as a grave human rights violation and directed the authorities to take measures to check the canine menace.

SMC Commissioner didn’t respond to the repeated calls. However, SMC Veterinary officer, Dr Javaid Ahmad Rather, claimed that distress calls are responded and acted upon immediately.

“Dog bite cases have reduced in Srinagar from past several few years. Sterilization process is currently suspended as per the guidelines of union ministry,” he added.