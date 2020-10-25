SMC to disinfect religious places

Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has geared up its men and machinery for regular disinfection of mosques and shrines in Srinagar in view of ongoing Milad celebrations.

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is falling on October 30. However, the ritual celebrations began from the first day of Rabi-ul-Awal (third month in Islamic calendar), which corresponded to October 19 this year.

“We have geared all men and machinery for disinfection process of religious places,” SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said.

Some of the major religious places in Srinagar include Dargah Hazratbal, Jamia Masjid Nowhatta, Dastigeer Sahib shrine, Makdoom Sahib shrine, Khanqah-e-Molla and others.

SMC Secretary, Sofi Akbar, who is also a nodal officer for anti-COVID19 operations, said: “It is not only the structures but premises and adjacent lanes, by-lanes, streets and roads leading to religious places which will be disinfected,” he said.

Sofi informed that Srinagar acting Mayor Parvaiz Qadri also held a detailed review at Hazratbal shrine where thousands are expected to gather on 10 Rabi-ul-Awal (30 October).

During the COVID19 unlocking phased process, the religious places in J&K reopened from 16 August, this year.

Wakf Board Secretary Showkat  Beigh said that in view of Milad celebrations, attendance of devotees has increased at different shrines.

