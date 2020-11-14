SMC to get high-tech snow clearance machines

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will soon get high-tech snow clearance machines to clear maximum area in shortest possible time.

“We have ordered for modern machines which come up with efficiency and adequacy to remove snow from maximum area in minimum time,” SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said.

“SMC men have been trained to operate these machines by the experts. These new machines will be commissioned and inducted in the ongoing winter,” he said.

“These machines also stand out for their high degree user friendliness and low maintenance,” the SMC Commissioner said.

He said that the machines have been dispatched by the company and are on way to Srinagar. “We expect their delivery in next few days at Srinagar,” he said.

Around 6,000 lanes and bylanes including footpaths fall within the domain of SMC.

SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi said that some snow clearance machines already lying with corporation have been improved and are ready for use.

“These machines are small and can be used for clearing snow from narrow lanes and bylanes. Modern technology has been used to improve their efficiency,” Sofi said.

Sofi said Corporation has geared up men and machinery and chalked out strategy to clear city roads in case there is snowfall. “Our priority will be to clear the roads leading to various hospital, and religious places,” he said.

“We have also established a control room which will function under the supervision of SMC commissioner. The commissioner has also issued clear directions to all officials that ensure people don’t suffer post snowfall,” he said.

“Around 4,000 officials have been kept ready to ensure manual clearance of snow,” he informed.

He added that SMC has also established helpline numbers for general public, already notified to them through local dailies and official website.