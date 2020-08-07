SMC to resume dog sterilisation programme

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday said it will resume dog sterilization programme soon at its Animal Birth Control facility at Shuhama here.

A statement said to address the menace of growing population of stray dogs in the city, the SMC in collaboration with veterinary faculty SKUAST-K will resume the animal birth control and anti rabies programme.

The programme which was temporarily put on hold due to the restrictions in place because of COVID19 pandemic shall now be resumed in the coming week, said Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali.

He said initially areas with “overpopulation of dogs” and areas wherefrom complaints were pouring in shall be attended. “In this regard all the necessary arrangements have been put in place and surgeries shall be conducted strictly as per the COVID19 19 protocol in place,” said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner has appealed to people not to throw garbage or any leftover food on roads or streets or in an open area, which attracts the stray dogs. “The population of street dogs is directly related to the amount of food and edible waste matter available in an area,” he said.

He said the areas of the city which were usually clean have a very low dog population and areas having large amount of waste have a much higher canine population.

“So, one part of the solution to street dog control is to control the availability of food waste which shall result in decrease of life span and breeding efficiency of stray dogs ,” said the Commissioner.

The SMC issued the statement on the day Greater Kashmir reported about the growing canine terror in the summer capital. People from different areas of the city have been complaining about the growing stray dog population in their areas.