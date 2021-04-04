SMC to start Animal Birth Control programme for stray dogs

To manage the growing population of stray dogs in the summer capital, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is launching Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabbies Vaccination programme (ABC&ARV) for sterilization of 75 % of the canine population.

SMC said this will be done in compliance to the guidelines set forth by Animal Welfare Board of India under Animal Birth Control (Dog ) rules 2001. The ABC ARV in Srinagar will be done through experienced professional agencies/organizations.

“Management of stray dogs is a major challenge in Srinagar city. SMC has initiated Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies Vaccination of 75% of city’s dog population in accordance with the Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines and the Animal Birth Control,” said Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir.

The programme has been finalised with inputs from SKAUST-K, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine GMC Srinagar and members of civil society and non-governmental Organizations further added Commissioner SMC.