SMC to start outreach for weaker sections in Srinagar

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday said it has decided to start an outreach programme for weaker sections of society in the summer capital Srinagar.

An official said during this process, the authorities would make a list of people eligible for benefits under various government schemes which cover people living Below Poverty Line.

The decision was announced by Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu after chairing a meeting of the SMC Social Justice Standing Committee.

The Mayor said the panel has mandate to work for promotion of education, economic, social and other interests of the “scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and weaker sections of the society.”

“The Committee works for the protection against social injustice and all other forms of exploitation; amelioration of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes including other weaker sections of the society,” the Mayor said.

He said during the meeting several key decisions were taken, “The committee is committed to work for securing social justice for women and other weaker sections of the society,” he said.

Several key decisions were also taken during the SMC’s meeting of Oversight Committee on Revenue and Taxation, also chaired by the Mayor.

“It was decided to go for geo-tagging of all SMC assets, and the authorities were directed to prepare and present proposal for increasing Corporation’s revenue,” the Mayor said.

The SMC has large number of assets like shopping complexes and vacant land situated at commercially viable places. Many of these properties are stuck in litigations, causing revenue losses to Corporation.

“We have decided to form a legal task force. Six lawyers will be hired to explore the options for ending the litigations,” Mayor said.

“The reforms are being taken for revenue generation to make the SMC financially self-reliant,” said an official.

The official said owing to the poor response that Habba Khatoon Shopping Complex at Parimpora here evoked in the past, complete facelift and subsequent fresh auction will be done under the norms.

Other assets, which would be renovated include Municipal Shopping Complex Khayam and Municipal Complex Hazoori Bagh.