SMC's landfill site at Achan to get facelift

Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan today visited Municipal Landfill Site at Achan here and reviewed working of present existing landfill cell.

He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Works Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Joint Commissioner Planning Ghulam Hassan, Executive Engineer Mechanical Itrat Naseem, Mudasir Banday, Solid Waste Management Officer Nazir Baba, Technical officer Sheeraz Madni and other concerned officials.

Taking stock of waste disposal mechanism at site, the Commissioner has passed on directions to present a holistic view of the garbage management site and submit site plan which shall indicate the entire road length and the total area falling under Municipal landfill Site. He said this will help to devise strategy for further implementation of various projects with effectiveness and sustainable mechanism.

The SMC officials on the occasion briefed Commissioner about the various steps being taken for improvisation of garbage management at the site and regarding the working of waste segregator in place.

Discussing various initiatives to be taken, the Commissioner called for face-lifting land fill site Achan and stressed the need for providing of better facilities to the existing manpower there.

Joint Commissioner Works on the occasion was directed to formulate a DPR for construction of drainage network facility, proper roads and other developmental work requirement within the landfill site.

Commissioner SMC further instructed the officials to improve green cover there by planting more trees at the site on an earmarked buffer zone. “People living in the vicinity should not be affected. We have to ensure all residents of the city get clean air and liveable environment as a social responsibility,” the Commissioner said.

Reviewing the working of Mechanical segregator and composting plant at Site, officials were instructed to go for installation of compost sieving plant at Site.

“There is a need for enhancement in compost production capabilities which would require State of the art recycling plant” further stressed Athar said.

Informing about various steps that have been taken for segregation of waste at door steps of inhabitants of Srinagar city, Athar directed SMC to ensure that segregation at source/ household level shall take place everywhere in the city gradually and in a systematic and phase wise manner.

He further directed the SMC officials to work on an elaborate plan for a faster and easier mode of waste management from the colonies and mohallas as well. Regarding sanitation Athar has directed all the Ward officers to improvise upon overall sanitation of city and identify spots where litterbins need to be fixed.