Snow, rains affect normal life in Srinagar

Rains and snowfall caused water logging in many areas in the summer capital on Saturday morning. However, the authorities said that they pressed men and machinery into service to dewater the affected areas and city markets.

SMC Secretary Sofi Akbar said that SMC had deployed additional manpower to different dewatering stations to assist concerned staff there. “All the 70 dewatering stations were functional.”

“The affected areas were dewatered by 10am itself,” Sofi said. “At Regal Chowk and few other places, we used mobile machines to dewater the roads,” he informed.

He said that 3000 sanitation workers were put on job to clear snow from the lanes, bylanes, and pavements.

“Roads leading to hospitals, religious places, ration depots, electric water supply stations and the government offices were cleared on priority,” SMC media incharge Masrat Yusuf said.

SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said that the civic body acted fast to ensure that local population and commuters don’t suffer due to snow accumulation. “Directions had been given (in advance) to the officials and the field staff to ensure that walkways and waterlogged streets are cleared immediately as and when rains or snowfall cause water logging,” the SMC Commissioner said.