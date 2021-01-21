Snowfall forecast | Men, machinery geared up: SMC

In view of forecast of snowfall this weekend, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Gazanfar Ali Thursday said that additional men and machinery will be kept in all municipal wards for snow clearance.

He added that one machine for snow clearance has been kept in each municipal ward for immediate clearance of snow from interior roads.

“76 JCBs have been kept in municipal wards in view of fresh snowfall prediction while 6 JCBs have been kept at SMC headquarters at standby mode to meet any exigency,” the Commissioner said.

He informed that men have also been deputed in municipal areas for immediate clearance of 3,000 bylanes.

“Clearance of snow from main roads is not the job of SMC. There are other departments responsible for clearance of snow from main roads,” he said.

The SMC Commissioner said that sprinkling of salt on footpaths has also been started to avoid slippery conditions in sub-zero conditions.

“SMC did excellent job in recent heavy snowfall. However, due to continuous snowfall the snow accumulated again after clearance,” Commissioner said.

SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi said that effective strategy has been chalked out to clear snow from city roads.

He informed that roads leading to various hospitals, masjids and shrines and other religious will be cleared on priority. Sofi said that all ward officers have been directed to remain alert and ensure dewatering and clearance of roads in case of snowfall.

“We have also established a control room which will function under the supervision of SMC Commissioner. The Commissioner has also issued clear directions to all officials to ensure people don’t suffer post snowfall,” he said.

He added that 34 mobile dewatering stations and 86 permanent dewatering stations are all set to function in case of water logging.