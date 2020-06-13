Social distancing goes for a toss as students assemble at Women's College

Hundreds of students of Government College for Women assembled in the College premises on Saturday, without following social distancing, amid the COVID19.

An official said the students visited the College to submit receipt of the fee paid by them for exams for different semesters.

However, the students gathered in the College premises without following social distancing to avoid spread of corona infection.

“It was a scary situation in the College premises after hundreds of students assembled to submit the fee receipt. The situation went out of control as rush of the students increased with each passing minute,” said a College employee.

He, however, blamed the authorities at the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) for the “mess,” stating the students were “forced” to visit the College after Controller Examination asked them students to submit the receipt of the fee physically.

“There was lack of communication and lapses on part of authorities due to which the students were seen rushing to the College,” said the employee.

He said earlier, the Cluster University had said that the students will be granted mass promotion, but later it decided the students will be evaluated on basis of their performance in internal assessment and will be promoted to next semester accordingly.

“There was already hue and cry from the student community over the issue,” another employee said.

Meanwhile, after witnessing huge rush of the students the College authorities asked them to leave the campus, citing violation of social distancing norms.

The move annoyed the students who staged a protest against Cluster University administration outside the premises of the College.

“There was some miscommunication due to which the students came to the College to submit the fee receipts. They were not supposed to visit the College. We have asked them to submit the fee receipts to their teachers concerned or heads of the departments,” said Principal of the College, Yasmeen Ashai. “We have also asked the teachers to respond to the calls and messages of the students and answer their queries so that they will not be forced to visit the College,”

The College has also issued a notice asking the students to refrain from visiting the College physically.

“It is for the information of all the students that they don’t need to come to the College in person for submission of any hard copies of any examination form or any kind of application,” reads the notice.

It mentions that those students who were appearing as backlog candidates in second and fourth semester shall share the copies of their examination form with the teachers concerned or heads of the departments over WhatsApp or through mail.