Solid Waste Management | SMC to use anti-smog guns for odor control at Srinagar landfill site

In a move aimed at easing solid waste management problems, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to reduce the burden on dumping site by introducing scientific interventions and using anti-smog guns for odor control.

In this regard, a statement said, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali during which various issues aiming for improvisation of solid waste management were discussed threadbare.

The Commissioner directed the officials to remain upbeat and work in close coordination for scientifically disposing off the waste generated from the city. He passed on directions with regard to various measures to be taken up at the landfill site Achan for control of emanating bad odor.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to immediately use newly procured state-of-art spray machines (anti-odour smog guns) for odour control at the landfill site. He was informed that these machines along with generators and platform vehicle have been handed over to Solid Waste Management officer for its usage for spraying of anti odour (Bio-Kleen) over the landfill Cell No 2 and adjacent buffer areas.

He stressed to expedite works for construction of fourth landfill cell for garbage disposal which got stopped due to the ongoing pandemic. Regarding bio remediation/bio mining of existing landfill cell along with the proper soil cover for which tenders have already been floated and technical evaluation done, Ali instructed the concerned to speed up with remaining part of financial bid.

Chief Sanitation Officer was further directed to identify bulk waste generators who as per solid waste management rules generate more than 100 kg of waste material and accordingly forward letter to all of them to dispose of waste at their own institutional level.

On up-gradation of Weigh Bridge and smooth movement of vehicles through it at land fill site and CCTV up-gradation of LFS, the informatics Officer was directed to immediately put up with CCTV up gradation file for installing cameras at Achan.

Besides, the Solid Waste Management Officer shall provide necessary assistance to IO for upgrading existing Weigh Bridge and connecting same online. Later a presentation on core issues with solutions on solid waste management was presented by Mohammad Tasleem.