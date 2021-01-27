Soura residents demand construction of community hall

Inhabitants of Soura has urged the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to direct the concerned agencies to construct community hall in the area.

The residents said for the purpose three plots of housing board were selected by the Housing department.

As per a delegation of coordination committee of Soura which comprises of seven mohallas has reiterated their demand for construction of community hall.

“We have time and again raised the demand for community hall, but to no avail. Some persons had started fencing the plots, however Housing Board under whose jurisdiction these plots fall had urged SMC to demolish the illegal walling,” said Mehrajud Din a local inhabitant.

Meanwhile, the residents have sought LG’s intervention to construct the community hall