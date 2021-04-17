SP College organises inter college essay competition

In connection with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ the NSS Unit of SP College, Cluster University Srinagar today organized an on spot Inter College Essay Competition “VOCAL FOR LOCAL”.

The students from eight colleges of Srinagar participated in the competition. Aamina Ahmad from SP College and Arooba Shabir from Islamia College of Science and Commence got first and second positions respectively during the competition while as Third position was shared by Sahlah Shafi from Gandhi Memorial College and Irtifa Shaheen from SP College. The welcome address was given by Dr. Khalida Hassan and Dr Syed Rashid briefed the students about the programme. Vote of thanks were given by Dr Samera Siraj NSS Programme Officer