May 11, 2021

Spokespersons designated for GMC, associated hospitals

May 11, 2021
Dr. Samia Rashid is now a full time principal of the Medical College. [Image source: Twitter/ @drsamiarashid
Administration at the Government Medical College Srinagar has barred doctors and other officials of the college and its associated hospitals from putting institutional information on social media “to avoid misunderstanding, panic, chaos and law and order situation among masses”.

A circular to this effect issued by Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge, it was ” imperative to contain misinformation circulating on different platforms including social media”.

As per the circular, the authorities have designated spokespersons for GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals viz SMHS Hospital, CD Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, LD Hospital, GB Panth Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home and Psychiatry Disease Hospital.

The officers designated as spokespersons of GMC Srinagar and its Associated hospitals as per the circular include Dr S.M. Salim Khan, Prof. & Head SPM & Nodal officer, Dr Kanwageet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr M. Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, Dr Shabir A Siddique, Medical Superintendent LD Hospital, Dr Jehangir Bakshi, Medical Superintendent Super Specialty Hospital, GB Pant/ Children,  medical Superintendent Dr Nazir H. Chowdhary, Dr Suhail Miyan Medical Superintendent Bone & Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Dr Asif A Khanday and Medical Superintendent and at Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Dr Ajaz A. Baba, Medical Superintendent.

