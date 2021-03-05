Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Spring blooms as mercury rises

Srinagar records 4.2 degrees Celsius
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

With both the minimum and maximum temperatures continuing to improve in Jammu and Kashmir, several varieties of spring flowers like the daffodils and hyacinths have begun blooming.

Srinagar recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile Meteorological (MET) department has forecast short spell of rain and snow till Sunday.

“Dry weather is expected till evening of March 6. Probability of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over plains and light to moderate snow over the higher reaches is expected during late night of March 6 and March 7.

“Possibility of heavy snow over isolated places particularly over higher reaches cannot be ruled out,” a statement issued by the MET department said. 

