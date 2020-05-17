Srinagar admin cautions against fraudsters

The district administration here Sunday said it has received reports of fraudsters impersonating as government officials collecting copies of ration cards from BPL families and charges for processing relief in their favour.

A spokesperson cautioned people against falling into the trap of swindlers while stating the administration was providing no such relief amount as claimed.

“The reports as received suggest that fraudsters are duping poor families, collecting money from them in the name of registration with the DC office Srinagar for relief amount of Rs 10,000 each,” said the spokesperson.

He said the fraudsters ask for BPL ration cards as proof of eligibility to make it look like genuine, adding the reports suggest that their main target and those who have mainly fallen info trap of their fraud were women and women-headed families.