Srinagar admin gears for snowfall forecast

District administration Srinagar has put officials on alert in the wake of prediction of snowfall in Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The local Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall from Friday (November 13) and advised people to “remain vigilant”.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said: “There is no need to panic. However, as a responsible administration, we have geared up men and machinery to meet any eventuality,” he said.

He said the officials would be “monitoring” the situation continuously in case of snowfall.

The DC said that detailed plan for snow clearance and restoration of power supply in case of disturbance, has been chalked out.

He said that roads leading to hospitals will be cleared on priority while the officials concerned have been directed to press men and machinery for dewatering process.

“Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been asked to be prepared for clearance of snow and water logging, if any,” he said.

He said that the priority for the SMC would be to clear snow from the lanes and bylanes, around shrines, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, ration stores, and hospitals.

He said that an independent control room has been established to monitor the progress of snow clearance and for receiving grievance and complaints post snowfall.

SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali said: “We have directed officials to remain present and vigilant. Men and machinery have been activated to dewater the waterlogged areas, if any, during snowfall.”