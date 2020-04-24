Srinagar administration starts distribution of free Ramadhan kits

The administration here on Friday started distribution of free Ramadhan kits among needy families.

A Ramadhan kits contains rice, wheat, cooking oil, salt, chilly and other essential commodities. The move aimed to help around 50,000 families, comes amid the ongoing lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

These kits are being distributed through tehsildars. “Each tehsil has been allocated 5,000 kits for distribution among needy families. The kit quantity of essential commodities has been duly taken care of so that it lasts for a month for a family,” said deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. “Each of these 50,000 kits include multiple items of food ranging from rice to wheat to edible oil to tea to spices. Each kit has five kg rice and two kilograms of wheat and a packet each of other items.”

Srinagar has seven tesils – central Shalteng, Chanapora, Eidgah, Khanyar, Pantha chowk, Srinagar north and Srinagar south. In the next pahse, the tehsildars would be provided more kits for distribution.

Earlier, the DDC visited the site where these kits were prepared to inspect their preparation. He said in case of need, such kits would be also distributed free of cost in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, among the needy families.

“We are aware there are some people who deserve help in these crises but are not coming forward. So, we have established our contacts to reach out to them,” he said.

He said distribution of free ration has also begun while the home delivery of LPG has also been ensured. “All these operation are carried under standard procedure operation,” he said.

The DC said administration was aware about suffering of people and appreciates their cooperation in the fight against COVID19.

In view of restriction in place, the administration has also taken various measures to ensure patients and expected mothers get due medical care.

“Under the mechanism we have put on place, expecting mothers are provided requisite support before and after their deliveries,” the DC said.

He said pregnant women are provided required medical support and carried to maternity facilities on the date of their deliveries and back to home once discharged from hospital.

“They are also provided multi-item kits before their expected delivery dates. The kits include clothing and other requisite items for mothers and items of nutrition and care for newborns,” he said.

Expecting mothers can call Srinagar COVID19 Call Centre at 6006333308 to place a demand for ambulance service for ferrying them to maternity facilities on the date of their deliveries or during emergencies.