Srinagar Airport premises to get facelift

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo Friday held a review meeting with Srinagar Airport Authority to discuss the ways and means to improve facilities and also beautify the ambience of the premises at Srinagar International Airport.

The meeting was attended by Officiating Director Airports Authority of India, Srinagar Eshwarappa, Chief Security Officer Venugopal, Senior Manager Operations Ashok Kumar Matai, Deputy Director Enforcement Dawood Ayoub Mattoo, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Ideel Saleem, General Manager Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Riyaz Ahmad, Manager Suhail Ahmed, senior officers and representatives of Houseboat Owners Association and other stakeholders.

At the outset, the Director Tourism Kashmir expressed satisfaction over the increased flow of the tourists to Kashmir following effective and prompt measures undertaken by the JK administration to contain the spread of the pandemic and strict adherence of SOPs which boosted the confidence of potential travellers to plan their trips to Kashmir.

Dr Itoo said soon after the Government of India relaxed restrictions on domestic tourism, J&K Administration ensured that services providers follow all COVID19 guidelines for the safe holidays of the travellers.

D rItoo said due to the tourism department’s sustained promotional campaigns, they are expecting an increased influx of travellers in the upcoming spring and summer season.

To cater to the expected increase in the tourist arrivals, Dir Tourism said the government and the airlines are also making every effort to increase the frequency of the early morning and late evening flights at Srinagar Airport.

He emphasised on the need for tapping domestic tourism because of the restrictions on international travels.

He said the department is gearing up for the upcoming promotional programmes outside J&K including participation in Travel Trade Fairs and roadshows in collaboration with the local stakeholders.

In this regard, he said the Department of Tourism will work in tandem with concerned departments including airport authority, floriculture department, cable car besides travel trade to ensure travellers have pleasing experiences in Kashmir from the time of their arrival to their departure.

While stating that airport is the first impression of the destination, Dr. Itoo said tourists should feel welcomed at this airport and directed the concerned and sister agencies including Cable Car Corporation, Tourists Police, JKTDC, Floriculture Department, Houseboat Owners Association, Taxi Operators Associations to provide all assistance and information to the travellers at their information counters.

He also impressed upon having tourist taxi services to all popular destinations from Srinagar Airport.

He said the department will also give a Kashmir Tourism Centric facelift to its counter where all information will be provided to the travellers.

He also impressed upon Srinagar Airport authority and other concerned agencies on improving the overall ambience of the airport with the plantation of ornamental and fruit trees.

Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar informed that various steps are being taken to improve the overall facilities at the Airport and in coming months significant improvements will be visible that would also include tourist-friendly set up.

He said together with the Tourism Department and other allied departments, Srinagar Airport can be transformed into the best tourist-friendly airports of the country.