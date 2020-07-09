Srinagar becomes first district in J&K to complete updation of land record-of-rights

In a major achievement Srinagar has become the first district in Jammu and Kashmir to complete updation of land record-of-rights called as Jamabandis.

The achievement follows 12 months of persistent efforts to complete the updation exercise.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Pawan Kotwal described this achievement as “most cherished” in his entire service career, adding it was the happiest moment in his association with the department.

He made the remarks while speaking at a function organised at SKICC here to felicitate the district revenue department for the much-awaited and major achievement.

Kotwal said completion of updation of Jamabandis was a proud moment for the entire department, adding it could not have been possible without tireless efforts of the district administration.

Kotwal commended Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for the achievement, stating that his leadership of the district has been “exceptional.”

He said what makes the achievement “great” was that it has been done despite a host of challenges that the past 12 months have thrown for the administration.

He said he followed the progress of updation of Jamabandis of the district closely and was highly impressed by the efforts of the administration through all these challenges which still exist in form of COVID19 pandemic.

Kotwal also lauded the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar and all revenue officers from tehsildars to patwaris for their efforts.

“This is just the first step in this important project of digital land records management and stressed the importance of now completing the next important step of digitisation of revenue records,” he said.

Earlier the DC gave a detailed presentation to the Financial Commissioner about steps taken to equip and modernise the revenue department.

The DC informed that from new offices or renovation of existing ones to equipment of officers in the form of dedicated vehicles and computers with assured internet facilities, a host of measures have been initiated to bridge the infrastructural gaps that existed and prevented desired functioning of the department and officers associated with it.

While briefing the Financial Commissioner about efforts to complete updation of record of rights he expressed his appreciation to all revenue officers and officials of the district.

He informed the Financial Commissioner that digitisation of updated record of rights was also in progress in earnest, adding digitisation of 80 of 137 Jamabandis have been completed too.

During the programme, ACR Srinagar Rouf Rahman and tehsildars of the district were felicitated with souvenirs and certification for their achievement.

Each tehsildar was also given two laptops as part of the administration’s equipment project thereof to enhance their capabilities.

Speaking at the conclusion of the function, Kotwal said updation and digitisation of revenue records of J&K under the Digital India Land Records Management Programme was amongst the most important projects for the J&K government.

He said efforts were underway at multiple levels to take this project to its logical end, adding at the end of the exercise which was projected to be completed in two years, a fully modernised system of land records will come into being which will ensure hundred percent purification and correctness of revenue records and easy accessibility for all citizens.

ADCs Haneef Balkhi and Khursheed Shah and SDMs East and West Sandeep Singh Bali and Hamida Akhtar were also felicitated on the occasion. Joint Director Planning M Yaseen Lone was also present on the occasion.