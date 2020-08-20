Srinagar betters performance in cleanliness survey

J&K’s summer capital Srinagar has been ranked as one of the cleanest cities in a countrywide survey conducted by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Of 4242 cities surveyed on the cleanliness index, Srinagar has been ranked 36th under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Srinagar has done remarkably well, moving to 36th rank from last year’s 357th position. Jammu has secured 224th position in overall ranking against last year’s 329.

Among the civic bodies in J&K, the Srinagar has secured the first rank. Indore was declared as the cleanest city among all million plus and capital cities on fourth consecutive time with Gujarat’s Surat on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai at third place.

The countrywide survey by the ministry was based on the marks scored in respect of main components of Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The survey was carried by the government with the objective of generating large-scale participation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It also aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming country’s cleanest cities,” said Gazanfar Ali, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

He said Srinagar has done well on the parameters of sanitation. “This is the result of hard work and cooperation from everyone. I thank Srinagar residents, sanitation workers and officials for their cooperation and participation,” he said, adding the SMC has already started preparations to make Srinagar among top 10 cleanest cities in upcoming surveys.

SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi said the ranking was a milestone and “yet more is to be achieved.” “Securing number one position in J&K and 36 in countrywide is an encouraging sign. We congratulate our officials, field staff and residents of Srinagar,” Sofi said.

As per official data, 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey in 4242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns.

The survey was completed in 28 days and saw registration of 1.7 crore citizens on Swachhata App, over 11 crore impressions on social media, more than 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream.

After the results were announced, celebrations broke out at the SMC headquarters. Officials, sanitation workers and others throng the office of the SMC Commissioner to join the celebrations. Some ward officers expressed their happiness by distributing sweets among sanitation workers.