Srinagar court extends virtual mode of hearing till Sep 20

Amid the surge in COVID19 cases, Srinagar district court has decided to continue hearing cases in virtual mode till September 20.

On July 15, after unlocking of Srinagar, lawyers and litigants had attended their cases in the court. However, after two judicial officers were tested positive for COVID19, the court had decided to go back to virtual mode till September 1.

A fresh order issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Abdul Rashid Malik said that presiding officers shall continue hear the matters from their official residences or office chambers.

“Pursuant to the directions issued by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, and in compliance thereto, all the district & subordinate courts at Srinagar shall hear the cases through virtual mode only upto September 20,” reads the fresh order.

It said the fresh urgent matters including civil, criminal, bail, remand, maintenance cases, and matters falling under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, shall be taken up through virtual mode only by the presiding officers from their official residences or office chambers.

The order said in criminal matters, the concerned prosecuting officer shall forward the orders passed by criminal courts to all concerned, through virtual mode.

The court nominated Haq Nawaz Zargar, 4th additional sessions judge, Srinagar as nodal officer to take care of any judicial officer or member of staff found to be in any distress, need or difficulty of any kind and requiring assistance.

The court said the caveats shall be filed on the official email of district court, Srinagar – srinagar-dc@jk.gov.in with copy to the other side by registered post or through virtual mode or publication with receipt enclosed with the caveat along address, contact number, including email ID and WhatsApp of the opposite party as for as possible. “The judicial officers shall verify the filling of the caveat from the system, officer, in all civil matters,” it said. A per the order, Adnan Sayeed, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, shall be contacted for free and competent legal services on mobile No, 9419167570 and email, adnansayeed2512@gmail.com.

