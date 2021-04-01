Srinagar Court issues bailable warrant against 6 LAWDA officials

A local court here has issued bailable warrant against six officials of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for non-compliance of court order.

The court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar presided over by Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi issued bailable warrant against these officials after advocate Shahzad Saleem and advocate Hazim Qureshi representing plaintiff submitted that LAWDA officials have shown ‘disrespect’ to the court order.

The advocates pleaded that “non-applicants (LAWDA officials) are the high influential persons and do not care for the law of the land.”

The court had earlier directed LAWDA to de-seal a restaurant at Makkai Point in Srinagar. However, as per plaintiff, the officials failed to comply with the court order.

“Despite having the knowledge of the order, the non-applicants did not de-seal the suit property and also did not allow the plaintiff to continue his business (as directed by the court),” the advocates submitted before the court, seeking proceedings against LAWDA officials for disobeying court order.

“The non-applicants are under legal obligation to comply with the court order in letter and spirit, but the non-applicants are disobeying the court orders. The act and action on the part of non-applicants is illegal and bad in the eyes of law,” they pleaded.

After hearing the plaintiff on contempt of court of application, the court issued bailable warrant against six LAWDA officials.