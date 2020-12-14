Srinagar court rejects bail in ATM theft case

A local court here rejected bail application of an accused in automatic teller machine (ATM) theft case.

After hearing prosecution and defence counsel, the court of Judicial Magistrate Srinagar presided over by Moneer Ahmad said that the bail application at this stage appears premature. “Given the stage of investigation it appears that the investigating agency needs to be given some more time to investigate the case without any hindrance or impediment,” the court said.

However, the court observed that defence counsel has submitted that accused has been arrested on 27 November 2020 whereas the arrest memo shows date of his arrest as 5 December 2020 by Parimpora Police Station. “The implication of the same is that the accused person was in illegal detention of the police since 27 November 2020 to 5 December 2020. In case, the allegations are found to be true, than it is the serious case of human rights violation and unlawful detention,” court said.

The court directed Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry under his supervision into the allegations and file report within ten days.

As per prosecution, after finding disparity in the cash in the ATM, the CCTV footage had shown the accused changed direction of the CCTV camera.

The prosecution submitted that the accused always used to be there with the manager custodian when the ATM was being filled with cash and he somehow memorized the ATM code.

A sum of Rs 9,04,600 had been stolen from the ATM.