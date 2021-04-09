Srinagar court summons SKIMS top brass

A local court here Friday issued notice against Director SKIMS Soura and Registrar Academics SKIMS Medical College JVC Bemina, calling upon them to explain as to why contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against them for showing disobedience to court orders.

After hearing plaintiff Dr Numan Farooq Wani through counsel advocate Hazim Qureshi, the court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar presided over by Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi said that it appears to be appropriate to direct personal appearance of the non-applicants before this Court.

The court said that application has been preferred against Prof AG Ahanger Director SKIMS Soura and incharge Principal SKIMS Medical College JVC Bemina; and against Prof Ajaz Ahmad Rather Registrar Academics SKIMS Medical College JVC Bemina.

The Court said that it appears to be appropriate to direct personal appearance of the non-applicants before this Court calling upon them to explain as to why proceedings as warranted under law be not initiated against them.

The plaintiff has prayed that proceedings for disobedience to the order passed by this Court be initiated against the non-applicants as they have not regards for the order of this court.

The court further directed non-applicants to ensure implementation of court order issued earlier and submit a compliance report before it.

“The non-applicants shall simultaneously ensure that the order passed (early) by this court is implemented in letter and spirit and compliance report of the same is placed before this Court,” court said.

The court listed the case for 12 April, this year, for next date of hearing.

Earlier, the plaintiff, a doctor by profession, has approached court seeking a decree declaring the relieving order issued against him as “null and void.”

He has pleaded that non-applicants has issued the impugned notice relieving him “without any reason and with malicious intention, depriving him of his right to livelihood without any proper procedure prescribed under law.”

The court had ordered keeping of relieving order in abeyance and directed non-applicants to allow the plaintiff to continue his services. However, as per fresh submission made by plaintiff, the non-applicants showed “disobedience” to court order and didn’t comply with court directions.

In a fresh application, the plaintiff has prayed that the non-applicants be summoned by issuance of warrant and they be sent to civil prison apart from attaching their salary.