Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 17, 2020, 11:54 PM

SRINAGAR COURT WATCH | Man sentenced to 2 years in prison in cheque bounce case

A court here sentenced a man to two years’ imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on him.

After hearing prosecution and defence counsel, court of Judicial Magistrate Srinagar presided over by Moneer Ahmad observed that the accused has dragged the complainant and deprived him of his money amounting to Rs 1,50,000 which is pending for the last more than five years.

“The file reveals that during the trial of the case, accused person has not been regular and thereby he has caused substantial delay in the conclusion of the trial as well. As such there appears no reason to take any leniency against the accused person while inflicting the punishment,” the court said.

“Accused is hereby punished for two years of simple imprisonment and he is fined Rs 3 lacs i.e. double of the cheque amount to be payable to the complainant (sic),” the court added.

It said that in case the accused fails to pay the fine as imposed, the complainant would be free to choose any remedy available under law to recover the same.

As per case details, convict Akhter Hussain Shah had issued a cheque for Rs 1,50,000 in favour of Ilyas Ahmad Bhat in 2014 which was returned by bank unpaid citing ‘not sufficient funds in account of issuer.’

