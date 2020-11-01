Srinagar Deputy Mayor faces floor test today

Srinagar Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Qadri, is all set to face floor test on Monday after Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued a notification to hold special session of Corporation’s General Council.

Few days back, at least 42 Councilors had moved a no-confidence motion against Qadri. Qadri currently functions as acting mayor of Srinagar after Junaid Mattu was removed through no-confidence motion on June 16 this year. However, the polls to the Mayoral post were deferred after authorities made amendment in the rules.

An official said the voting, which will decide the fate of Deputy Mayor, will begin at 3pm on 2 November, this year. Under rules, all Councilors have been informed to attend the session to exercise their voting rights, said the official.

“The special session will be held on 2 November,” Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, confirmed to Greater Kashmir.

The SMC has strength of 74 members. However, there are only 70 Councilors at present while four seats are vacant.

“Under latest amendment of rules, it is mandatory that at least 53 Councilors should be present to make the quorum to take up business of general session,” the Commissioner said. Earlier, the required quorum was 36 councilors for taking up the business of general council.

On 26 August, this year, Qadri was able to continue as Deputy Mayor after no-confidence motion against him failed due to lack of quorum.

“On 26 August, the required quorum didn’t turn up for the general council where councilors were supposed to exercise right to vote in favour or against no-confidence motion,” said the Commissioner. He said as per rules no-confidence motion cannot be moved for next six months once it fails.

“However, the Law Department sent an opinion sought by Srinagar Municipal Corporation that since last no-confidence motion could not be taken up due to lack of quorum, therefore there is no time bar for taking up fresh motion,” he said.