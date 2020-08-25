Srinagar Deputy Mayor faces floor test today

Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Qadri is all set to face floor test on Wednesday after Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued a notification to hold special session of Corporation’s General Council.

On July 15, at least 38 Councilors had moved a no-confidence motion against Qadri, barely two days before the Corporation was scheduled to hold polls for Mayoral post.

However, the polls to the Mayoral post were deferred after authorities made amendment in the rules.

An official said the voting, which will decide the fate of Deputy Mayor, will begin at 11 am. Under rules, all Councilors have been informed to attend the session to exercise their voting rights, said the official.

“The special session will be held on August 26,” SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali confirmed to Greater Kashmir.

The SMC has strength of 74 members. However, there are only 70 Councilors at present while four seats are vacant.

“It is mandatory that more than half of the Councilors should be present to make the quorum to take up business of general session,” the Commissioner said.

On August 22, the High Court had directed the SMC to take final call on no-confidence motion against the Deputy Mayor.

While disposing of a petition by former Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu and other councilors, a bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan had also directed the Deputy Mayor to prove his majority by August 29 if the motion was found strictly under rules and regulations.

Qadri was elected Deputy Mayor after Sheikh Imran lost the floor test. He is also an acting Mayor of Srinagar after Junaid Mattu lost the floor test on June 17 after an independent Councilor had moved the motion against him.