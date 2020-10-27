Srinagar girl shines in Scholastic Assessment Test

A student from Srinagar has scored 100 percent marks in the recently held Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar.

The result of the test was declared today. Absar Aijaz from Bemina has scored 800 marks out of 800. The SAT exam was conducted for three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

This is for the first time that the exam was conducted from Srinagar at DPS Srinagar.

“We were trying for last three years to become a centre for SAT and now a centre has been set up at our school,” said Vijay Dhar, pro- vice chairman.

This was the second session exam of this year while the first session of SAT was held in August this year.

“Earlier students had to go outside to appear in the exam but now they can appear in this prestigious exam from Srinagar,” Dhar said. He said the students get all the facilities within Kashmir for which they had to move outside.

The total intake for DPS centre is 80 and around seven students, including one from Jammu, appeared in first session of SAT.

“We had 22 students in second session of SAT out of which seven were from our school and rest were from other schools,” he said.

He said 80 students have registered for the third session of SAT which will be held in December this year.

“The registration for third session has been completed and we have got full students for it,” he said.

Vijay Dhar further said the Srinagar girl who has scored hundred percent marks in SAT should act as an incentive for other students.

“SAT is held worldwide and students get wide publicity in it. Six students from our school have got selected in various Universities outside and two of them are on 90 percent scholarship,” he said.

Dhar said the SAT is conducted directly from Washington, America and this exam is primary thing to get admission in higher education institutions in America and students can qualify for scholarships as well.

The SAT is wholly owned, developed and published by the College Board, a private, not-for-profit organization in the United States. It is administered on behalf of the College Board by the Educational Testing Service, which until recently developed the SAT as well.