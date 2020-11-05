Srinagar man dedicates free oxygen concentrators to COVID patients

A man from Batamaloo, a Srinagar locality, has set out on a noble mission to provide free oxygen concentrators to covid19 patients who are unable to afford it.

Amid pandemic, many social workers and NGOs started to collect cylinders for those in need but refilling them was a problem. Moreover, most of the NGOs charge Rs 100 per day for it. That is where Shaob Bhat of Firdousabad Batamaloo Srinagar stepped in.

Bhat has purchased ten portable oxygen concentrators and provides them free of cost for use by the needy people. Currently, seven of his concentrators are used by needy people in different areas. However, he has kept three for his own locality and its neighbourhood only.

“It was in the hospitals that I and my spouse witnessed how the people were struggling to have oxygen cylinders or concentrators. It was a pathetic situation. Purchasing oxygen concentrators for needy stuck to our mind there,” Bhat said.

Bhat, who runs his own business, had gone along with his wife to a government hospital in Srinagar to see a kin who had tested positive for coronavirus. “We saw the flow of patients was huge. Life seemed shattering due to pandemic. People were dying. Demand for oxygen supply equipment for the COVID patients increased,” he said.

He said that he also observed COVID positive patients after getting treated were discharged but were in need to maintain the oxygen level at home.

“This was the turning point when my wife decided to purchase the oxygen concentrators for the most needful families who couldn’t afford even on rent. My wife came up with her savings including the Eidi of kids. She asked me to purchase 10 oxygen concentrators and keep them available for those in need,” he said. Bhat is not charging anything from the people who need these concentrators. However, the couple requests every beneficiary: “Pray for deceased Khazir Muhammad, the father of Bhat.”

The concentrator also comes with the poster: “Send rewards to deceased Kahzir Muhammad Bhat.” Khazir Muhammad Bhat died in 2016.

An oxygen concentrator is a device that concentrates the oxygen from natural atmosphere. “It helps in delivering oxygen to people with breathing disorders. It is a portable, good for hospital and home use,” said Dr Masood. He informed that oxygen cylinders need refilling when exhausted while oxygen concentrators generate it from atmosphere.