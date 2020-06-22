Srinagar man dies of COVID-19 in Delhi

A 65-year-old man from Srinagar who had travelled to Delhi died due to COVID-19 on Monday, family said.

Family members of the deceased told news agency KNO that the deceased who had gone for medical check-up to Amritsar tested positive for Coronavirus yesterday.

They said that after undergoing medical examination at Amritsar, he reached Delhi to return home, where he complained of chest pain.

“He went to the hospital where he was declared positive,” the family said, adding that he died at Narendra Mohan Hospital in Ghaziabad.