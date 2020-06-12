Srinagar man in judicial custody dies at SKIMS

A man from summer capital Srinagar who was in judicial custody in Central Jail here died at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Thursday, an official said.

Police said Mujeeb Sidiqui arrested on May 14 in case (FIR No. 12/2020) U/S 66-D IT Act, 419,420,506 IPC.

Senior Superintendent of Police Central Jail, Tej Ram Katoch said Sidiqui was shifted to the SKIMS on Wednesday after he complained of illnesses.

“He died of massive heart stroke on Thursday evening,” the SSP said.

The police official said the deceased was a “smoker and had bled from his nose a few times.”

“He was tense while in jail,” Katoch said.

An official at the SKIMS said Mujeeb was admitted to the hospital as a case of “community-acquired Pneumonia.”

“However, he was tested negative for COVID19,” said the SKIMS official. “He passed away at around 7pm on Thursday.”

The police took the possession of the body and took it to the Police Control Room here. Today, the family of Mujeeb moved to the court to get possession of the body for burial after the court denied handing over the body to them.

The court directed Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP Cyber Police Kashmir, and SHO Cyber Police Station, Srinagar to hand over the body to the legal

“In the police report, it has been specifically mentioned that on 11-06-2020 at about 8:50 pm, a signal was received from Senior Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar wherein Cyber police station Kashmir was intimated that the accused admitted in SKIMS has expired and the dead body of the deceased was taken into possession by Central Jail authorities from SKIMS in order to carry out the legal formalities and autopsy of the body which is presently lying in police hospital PCR Srinagar…” the police report said. “The body is still in custody of jail authorities which is placed at PCR Hospital Mortuary because Central Jail, Srinagar is not having any facility of mortuary.”

Following the court direction, the body was later handed over to the family for the last rites. “He was laid to rest at family graveyard,” said another official.