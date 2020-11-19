Srinagar Mayoral elections on November 25

The election to the post of Mayor for Srinagar shall be held on November 25, a notification issued today said. The results shall be declared on the same day.

As per the notification issued by Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Akbar Sofi, the candidates can obtain nomination forms from his office between 10 am to 4 pm from 20 November.

The nomination papers shall be delivered by a candidate or his proposer at the office of the SMC Secretary by or before 4 pm on November 21.

A candidate can withdraw his/her candidature at any time but before the election takes place on November 25.

On June 17, Junaid Azim Mattu was removed as Srinagar Mayor after he lost a no-confidence motion moved against him by an independent Councilor.

The voting was held amid boycott by Congress and National Conference. Some independent councilors also abstained from the voting.

Forty-one councilors including deputy Mayor had attended the special session that was summoned in the wake of the motion.

All 40 councilors voted against Mattu while Deputy Mayor who was presiding over the session was only required to vote in case of a tie.

Soon after the voting, National Conference expelled four of its councilors from basic membership of the party for refusing to comply with the party instructions and voting during the no-confidence motion against Mattu.

In December 2019 also, a no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu which was supported by BJP. However, Mattu had successfully proved the numbers on the floor that time.

On 23 December 2019, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was also removed from the post after he lost the floor test, with majority of councilors voting against him.

Some councilors have also made an attempt to remove deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri twice but the no-confidence-motion against him could not be taken up due to lack of quorum in general session of council.