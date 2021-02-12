'Srinagar needs special urban development package'

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today called on Union Minister Housing, Urban affair and Civil Aviation HardeepPuri and sought special urban development package for Srinagar.

In a statement SMC spokesperson said Mattu discussed various issues and steps being taken for improvisation of solid waste management. “SMC is working diligently in the field to ensure integrated and scientific solid waste management. SMC employees collect the waste from households and key bulk waste generators daily, using a system of carts, hoppers, compactors and trucks,” the Mayor said.

He said SMC is actively looking to implement a long-term plan for Integrated Solid Waste Management, which would enable them to materialize the mission to develop Srinagar in to a clean, hygienic and litter-free city.

“Steps are also being taken to sensitize the general public about Solid Waste Management through intensive Information Education and Communication (IEC) programs,” he said.

He said 6 IEC Partners have been enlisted to help handhold the SMC to reach out to citizens in all wards. He said a Project Management Support Unit has also been commissioned to oversee the day-to-day activities of the IEC Partners and monitor their performance.

Mattu said that SMC was facing a severe shortfall of manpower, key mechanical equipment, adequate solid waste management vehicles and other infrastructure – as envisaged by the basic standards of the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines.

On drainage related issues, Mayor said “in an ecologically fragile eco-system and given that Srinagar is a tourist city, it is crucial that we have a state-of-the-art Drainage and Sewage Network to protect our water-bodies from affluent and raw sewage and also ensure eradication of localized flooding and water-logging.”

Mattu emphasized that SMC is under the process of empanelling a Technical Consultancy to design the City’s first ‘Drainage Master Plan’ – a comprehensive policy document that would lay-out phased upgradation of the City’s Drainage Network in phases and categories of priority.

It was also informed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) would require nearly 1,500 crores to ensure Srinagar has an optimal drainage network that covers the entire length and breadth of the city and to also de-silt and repair the existing Drainage Network.

He requested Mr Hardeep to consider the re-appropriation of the Smart City plan allocation of funds for Srinagar Smart City Corporation Limited (SSCL). He said that the Smart City funding should be focused on the upgradation and augmentation of basic civic services and infrastructure to start with.

The meeting was attended by Rahul Kapoor Director Smart Cities Mission, Naveen Kumar Agarwal – Director Swachh Bharat Mission and Rajendra Singh Jayal – Deputy Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.