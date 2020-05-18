Srinagar Passport office to remain closed

Regional Passport Office Srinagar will remain shut till further orders as the area has been declared a COVID19 red zone, said BB Nagar, Regional Passport Officer for Kashmir said.

“We were fully prepared to open the Kendra, but the area falls under red zone, due to which we didn’t get the permission from External Affairs Ministry to open the Kendra,” Nagar said.

He said next week the Ministry was going to evaluate the zones and if its status gets changed, the services will be resumed.

“Our office is fully functional, but we are supposed to close for applicants,” he said.

Nagar said all those who were scheduled to visit the office for the passport related matters, should reschedule their visit after May 31, adding that no charge will be sought from the applicants for rescheduling their visit.

He, however, said the office will remain open for the employees only. Nagar also said that in case of any emergency or any other passport related query, people can call on 01942500375, 374, 373 and 371.