Srinagar police books drug peddler under PSA

Police today booked a drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) here.

“In its endeavor towards zero tolerance against drug peddling, Srinagar Police has tightened the noose against drug peddlers in the city under the command of SSP Srinagar. Srinagar Police has booked one notorious drug peddler namely Shakeel Ahmad Bhat @ Vover R/O Matti Mohalla Shalimar, age 35 years under Public Safety Act,” police said in a statement.

“He was booked in FIR No. 05/2019 U/S 8/15,17,20 NDPS Act of Police Station Harwan and today he has been shifted to Kotbalwal Jail Jammu under PSA No. Div com-148/20 dated 05-10-2020. General public of the area appreciated the strict action by Srinagar Police against the drug peddlers,” it added.